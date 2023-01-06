In the first week of 2023, among the most awaited appointments we find the publication of data relating to the’December inflation in the Eurozone which will be released today at 11 am Italian. What does the market expect? According to analyst consensus gathered by Bloomberg the consumer price index should come in at 9.6%down from 10.1% in November.

Expected inflation of 7% by the end of the summer

Energy and electricity prices maintained a certain stability in December, recording a 10% drop compared to November. In Spain, the consumer price index figure was released early (last Friday), coming in at 5.8% year-on-year, 1% lower than in November. In Germania, preliminary estimates relating to the consumer price index in Germany fell in December well beyond consensus expectations, standing at +9.1%, down to +8.6% on an annual basis. The November figure was +10% y/y. Inflation is also decreasing on a trend level also in France, marking a +5.9% after the 6.2% of the previous month. Market expectations were for +6.4%. Slight slowdown also in Italia where the national consumer price index for the entire community (NIC), gross of tobacco, increased by 11.6% in December on an annual basis (from +11.8% in the previous month).

Therefore, analysts point out the Algebris global credit strategies team, “December could turn out to be the first month to record a real drop in European inflation, after a certain stabilization in October and November. The internal model of Algebris Global Credit Bullets expects European inflation to settle at around 7% by the summer”.

The importance of core inflation

However, underlying price tensions will remain elevated. Secondary effects are more difficult to manage, as energy disinflation takes time to spill over into core data. “The core data could remain stable at

5%, given that much of the slowdown will probably be due to the trend in electricity and fuel prices” say the analysts of MPS Capital Services.

Moreover, the ECB has just revised its inflation upwards for 2023, underlining the importance of core inflation. Rising core inflation and a more aggressive ECB mean there is limited room for significant eurozone rate easing following a decline in headline inflation. “We continue to believe that European rates are more fragile than US rates and see upside potential in the first quarter, especially for bunds (German government bonds) and OATs (French government bonds)” the team points out Algebris Global Credit Strategies.

Wave of reopening in China and the effects on Europe and the USA

China is experiencing a new wave of Covid cases, following the reopening of the economy in mid-October. After a two-year period of single-digit daily cases across the country, more recent data indicates that the daily infections now number in the millions.

“The spread of the epidemic could slow down the reopening process underway in the country, as discontinuous closures may be necessary and job disruptions will be widespread” say Algebris experts. However, the country quickly shifted course from a goal of nearly zero cases per day to tolerating millions of cases per day. According to Algebris analysts, “This could be interpreted as a result of a greater commitment to reopening the economywith positive medium-term consequences on economic growth”.

With the United States and Europe set to record growth close to 0% in 2023, Algebris points out, “a trend reversal by China towards growth rates of 4-5% would lead to the return of the growth gap with the world West to 7-year highs”. Traditionally, this gap has been a boon for non-US assets and Asia in particular. “As Europe and emerging markets are structurally low in investor portfolios and the US dollar has hit a 30-year high in real terms, non-US assets could benefit strongly if this trend continues to be confirmed in the first quarter of 2023″ concludes the Algebris global credit strategies team.