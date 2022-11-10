Home Business Markets, the negative rating trend continues: inflation pushes downgrades for S&P
The bearish phase on global ratings continues, mainly due to inflationary pressures. The trend emerges from the new S&P report which analyzes the trend of ratings and in particular of potential downgrades in September.

The negative rating trend increased in September, with five new potential fallen angels, 18 new weakest links (corporate, financial or sovereign issuers with S&P ratings of B- or lower and with a negative outlook, or in CreditWatch with negative implications) and 59 new potential downgrades (issuers with ratings from AAA to B- and with negative outlook, or in negative CreditWatch). These figures are up compared to August, when there were no potential fallen angels, but 6 new weakest links and 46 new potential downgrades.

The new potential downgrades were driven by the consumer goods sector (9 in the US, 2 in Europe and 1 in Canada), hi-tech (5 in the US, 2 in Europe, 1 in Canada), financial institutions ( 4 in the United States and two in the EEMEA area – Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) and from health care (5 in the United States).

Inflationary pressures are cited in 51% of potential new downgrades, while 40% of potential upgrades benefited from rising commodity prices.

74% of sectors recorded an increase in negative bias (rating percentage with negative outlook or Creditwatch with negative implications) in September. Overall, consumer goods, automotive, retail and catering have the highest downgrade potential.

