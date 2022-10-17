Home Business Markets to test quarterly reports and opportunities with turbo certificates
Markets to test quarterly reports and opportunities with turbo certificates

by admin
Markets to test quarterly reports and opportunities with turbo certificates

The European markets followed up the recoveries of the last two sessions with a gradually rising morning marked by purchases of cars, insurance, telecommunications and utilities. The European Commission’s proposal for a “dynamic price cap”At the price of gas which makes the cost of methane in Amsterdam fall below 135 euros per megawatt hour. Wall Street to test the quarterly also this week. Results in chiaroscuro from the accounts of large banks, with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo e Citigroup go beyond the predictions while Morgan Stanley it fell short of analysts’ expectations. Today Bank of America published the accounts beating expectations with earnings per share at $ 0.81 against $ 0.77 of expectations and revenues of $ 24.61 billion, also above the expectations of $ 23.57 billion. While tomorrow we will see the accounts of Goldman Sachs before the opening of Wall Street e Netflix after the close of the markets.

Let’s take stock with Tony Cioli Puviani and Sante Pellegrino. Leads, Aleksandra Georrgieva.

