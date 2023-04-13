Home Business Markets up after US inflation: Ftse Mib up +0.88%
Markets up after US inflation: Ftse Mib up +0.88%

Markets up after US inflation: Ftse Mib up +0.88%

Shares rose today after a key inflation reading showed i consumer prices in the US they rose less than expected in March, to 5%, which is the smallest year-on-year increase since May 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 160 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%.

Money markets trimmed expectations for a Fed rate hike in May, pricing a move at around 67%, versus around 75% just before the data.

“Most of this data was on target or slightly better. Markets are looking at the combined data as an overall positive outcome,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

In Europe, stock markets rose on US data and the broad-based STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to hold near its one-month highs. The Ftse Mib at the moment it marks +0.88%, while the Cac of Paris +0.42%. In Asia, the MSCI index recorded a 0.2% drop in trading, snapping a three-day winning streak.

