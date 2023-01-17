Cautious sentiment on global equities: focus on worries about global economic conditions that will be in the spotlight at the World Economic Forum in Davos and on China‘s GDP.

Negative US futures on Wall Street awaiting the release of quarterly reports by Corporate America companies.

Futures on the Dow Jones fell by 0.24%, those on the Nasdaq by 0.61%, those on the S&P 500 by 0.40%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed up 1.23%.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange drops 1.20% and Shanghai falls by 0.25%. The Seoul stock exchange falls by 0.85%, Sydney little moved with -0.03%.

Focus on China‘s GDP, which grew by 3% in 2022: this is what the Chinese National Institute of Statistics reported.

The growth was higher than the +2.8% estimated by economists interviewed by Reuters, but significantly lower than the target of a 5.5% expansion that the Beijing government had set in March 2022.

In 2021, China‘s GDP had rebounded by 8.4% compared to growth of just 2.2% reported in the year of Covid, 2020.

Looking at the fourth quarter of 2022, China‘s GDP reported growth of 2.9%, higher than the +1.8% expected by the consensus.

Wall Street reopens today after being closed yesterday for Martin Luther King Day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points (+0.3%) to 34,302.61 on Friday; the S&P 500 was up 0.40% to 3,999.09, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.71% to 11,079.16 points.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reported their second consecutive week of gains and their best weekly performance since last November.

The Nasdaq was the best performer, jumping 4.82%. The S&P 500 advanced 2.67% on a weekly basis, while the Dow Jones was up 2%.

The US quarterly season began last Friday with the publication of the accounts of the big banking giants, which presented a cautious outlook, with the CEOs predicting in most cases the advent of a recession in the United States.

Today, Tuesday 17 January, the giants Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs will release their quarterly reports.