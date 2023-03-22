Home Business Markets wait before the Fed, Piazza Affari closes at -0.1%
Markets wait before the Fed, Piazza Affari closes at -0.1%

An uncertain session for the European stock exchanges, while the Wall Street indices fluctuate around parity awaiting a key decision by the Federal Reserve.

The Ftse Mib of Milan ends with a drop of 0.1% to 26,523 points. Purchases in particular on Iveco (+4%), up for the third consecutive session. Leonardo (+1.7%), Amplifon (+1.45%) and Nexi (+1.4%) follow while Banco Bpm (-2.7%), Azimut (-2.6%), A2A ( -2.05%) and Banca Mediolanum (-1.9%).

The spotlight is on the US central bank, which according to most analysts should raise rates by 25 basis points, to a range between 4.75% and 5%, despite the crisis that has engulfed US regional banks, after the crash of SVB. Meanwhile another institution, PacWest Bancorp, is moving to strengthen liquidity and protect itself after customers have withdrawn 20% of their deposits since the beginning of the year.

As far as US bonds are concerned, the two-year bond has moved slightly at 4.19% and the ten-year one stands at 3.58%. In Europe, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 183 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.18%.

On Forex, the pound is trading at 1.223 dollars, reducing previous gains triggered by the rebound in UK inflation (10.4% in February) which complicates the BoE’s plans ahead of tomorrow’s meeting.

Euro/dollar edged up slightly to 1.079 on Lagarde pledged to take “robust” approach to enable policy makers to respond to inflation risks but also help financial markets in case of threats . Bitcoin got close to $29,000 for the first time since June.

Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) travels just above 76 dollars while gold stands at 1,949 dollars an ounce.

