Markus Fuhrmann wants to build “cool” prefabricated houses with Gropyus

Gropyus built a residential tower – but couldn’t sell it

To date, Gropyus has not only put its investor capital into its own production, but has even built an entire residential tower, as a kind of journeyman’s piece. The tower is in Rhineland-Palatinate with nine floors and 54 apartments.

The high-rise has been finished since the summer of 2022 and the company actually wanted to have sold this tower long ago, to a real estate developer or a real estate group. To date, the company has not yet succeeded, and the real estate market has also deteriorated significantly.

How Markus Fuhrmann looks at it and how he says about the separation from his former co-founder Florian Fritsch, you can hear all this in the current episode of “So geht Startup”.

At first glance, they are more reminiscent of a terraced house nightmare than of a startup. However, Fuhrmann has got it into his head to make housing construction “cool” and “scalable”. The pitch therefore sounds very typical of a startup: According to the company, Gropyus should become no less than the Tesla of living. The company was named after none other than the architect Walter Gropius.

Gropyus has already collected 200 million euros

Founded in 2019, the company has raised 200 million euros to date. Only came at the beginning of the year the last round of financing in the amount of 100 million euros together – the round was led by the huge housing group Vonovia.

In the current episode of “So geht Startup”, he talks about why Fuhrmann mainly fills his group of shareholders with strategic investors such as Vonovia and whether he is not closing himself off to potential exit opportunities as a result.

Markus Fuhrmann in the start-up scene podcast “This is how startup works”

He also tells Sarah Heuberger, editor of the Gründerszene, what it was like to collect external capital in the current very difficult financing environment. “A lot of people are currently waiting,” he says, “but we couldn’t wait. We need funding that can partially pre-fund a factory, or our robotics.”

In addition, Fuhrmann reveals what he advises other founders who also cannot wait for the current financing slump because they operate such a capital-intensive business model as Gropyus does.

Markus Fuhrmann is one of the most famous German founders and started Delivery Hero. Now he is betting on the real estate market with Gropyus as the “Tesla of living”.

Markus Fuhrmann is one of the most famous German founders and started Delivery Hero. Now he is betting on the real estate market with Gropyus as the "Tesla of living".

Gropyus founder Markus Fuhrmann reveals in the podcast how his current startup is doing

Markus Fuhrmann once co-founded Lieferheld and later Delivery Hero. That was twelve years ago, a whole eternity ago in the startup era. With his current startup Gropyus, he is now dedicating himself to a completely different topic, namely prefabricated houses.

At first glance, they are more reminiscent of a terraced house nightmare than of a startup. However, Fuhrmann has got it into his head to make housing construction "cool" and "scalable". The pitch therefore sounds very typical of a startup: According to the company, Gropyus should become no less than the Tesla of living. The company was named after none other than the architect Walter Gropius.

Gropyus has already collected 200 million euros

Founded in 2019, the company has raised 200 million euros to date. Only came at the beginning of the year the last round of financing in the amount of 100 million euros together – the round was led by the huge housing group Vonovia.

See also Apple released a video about the car accident detection function. The official website support page has a detailed explanation - Apple iPhone

In the current episode of "So geht Startup", he talks about why Fuhrmann mainly fills his group of shareholders with strategic investors such as Vonovia and whether he is not closing himself off to potential exit opportunities as a result.

Markus Fuhrmann in the start-up scene podcast "This is how startup works"

He also tells Sarah Heuberger, editor of the Gründerszene, what it was like to collect external capital in the current very difficult financing environment. "A lot of people are currently waiting," he says, "but we couldn't wait. We need funding that can partially pre-fund a factory, or our robotics."

In addition, Fuhrmann reveals what he advises other founders who also cannot wait for the current financing slump because they operate such a capital-intensive business model as Gropyus does.

Gropyus built a residential tower – but couldn't sell it

To date, Gropyus has not only put its investor capital into its own production, but has even built an entire residential tower, as a kind of journeyman's piece. The tower is in Rhineland-Palatinate with nine floors and 54 apartments.

The high-rise has been finished since the summer of 2022 and the company actually wanted to have sold this tower long ago, to a real estate developer or a real estate group. To date, the company has not yet succeeded, and the real estate market has also deteriorated significantly.

How Markus Fuhrmann looks at it and how he says about the separation from his former co-founder Florian Fritsch, you can hear all this in the current episode of "So geht Startup".

