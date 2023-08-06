Markus Söder: “Germany is falling further and further behind”

Economics Markus Söder

“The economy abroad is growing and Germany is falling further and further behind”

The economic problems in Germany are homemade, says CSU boss Markus Söder

The Union is demanding an “immediate program” for the economy from the traffic light coalition. The “cocktail” of high taxes, levies and energy prices must be thrown away. Green leader Ricarda Lang promises to tackle the issue quickly.

In view of the economic downturn in Germany, the Union is demanding rapid countermeasures from the federal government. “The economy abroad is growing and Germany is falling further and further behind. So the problems are homegrown. The traffic light must now launch an emergency program for the economy,” said CSU boss Markus Söder of the “Bild am Sonntag”. It’s time for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to make the economic crisis a “top priority”.

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz called on the traffic light coalition to vote with the Union in the Bundestag for a reduction in electricity tax and network charges. “This means that energy prices could fall as early as October 1,” he told the newspaper. In addition, he called for a “moratorium on burdens against the escalating bureaucracy”. Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) said: “We have to throw away the cocktail of high taxes, high levies and high energy prices.”

Green leader Ricarda Lang presented in the “BamS” imminent steps in prospect: “Strengthening the economy will be the first issue that the federal government will have to tackle in the next few weeks,” she told the “Bild am Sonntag”. The government is “in good talks”.

Lang again spoke out in favor of an “investment agenda” with investments in rail, day-care centers and digitization as well as incentives for international companies to set up or expand their locations in Germany. It’s about defending Germany’s economic foundation. “To this end, we should quickly put together a joint package that will ensure that competitiveness in Germany is secured, new investments are made and that things are fair.”

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had previously presented his plans for a growth opportunities law with comprehensive tax cuts. Lang clearly believes that an agreement with the traffic light coalition partners SPD and FDP is possible. Within the government, one is “in good talks,” said the Greens leader. “In the end, we are united by the goal of keeping Germany competitive. This requires a clever location policy that combines economic development, investments in our infrastructure and targeted tax breaks.”

In China and the United States, hundreds of billions are being spent to create the jobs of the future, Lang told BamS. “We are experiencing an international race for the best site conditions. Germany must not stand on the sidelines here, but must play up front.”

