Marley Spoon acquired by 468 Spac

Almost five years ago, the Berlin meal box provider Marley Spoon went public in Australia. The stock is only worth a few cents. The deal is set to change that.

Fabian Siegel founded Marley Spoon in 2014 and went public four years later. Marley Spoon

Actually, the Berlin recipe box mailer Marley Spoon is already on the stock exchange. But now the company is merging with the empty company shell 468 Spac II of the Berlin investor of the same name, behind which is, among other things, ex-Rocket Internet board member Alexander Kudlich. The reasoning of both parties: Marley Spoon is thus given the uncomplicated opportunity to exchange its place on the Sydney Stock Exchange for a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The nine-year-old company, which, like Hellofresh, sends ready-weighed ingredients for recipes, went public in the summer of 2018. According to founder and CEO Fabian Siegel, Australia seemed the logical choice at the time as it was the largest market. Through the IPO, Marley Spoon was valued at the equivalent of 130 million euros. After a high at the beginning of the corona pandemic, the share crashed again a year and a half ago and was only worth nine cents on Tuesday evening. The market capitalization is therefore only around 33 million euros. A transfer to the German stock exchange should straighten the course again. “The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the natural stock exchange location for the Berlin-based company,” says a statement.

468 recently made a surprise purchase

To what extent the company valuation will change as a result of the Spac deal, both parties did not answer the demand from the start-up scene at short notice. However, the offered price per share is higher than the current value. Nevertheless, all Marley Spoon shareholders must first agree to the merger. With more than 19 percent, the investor 468 Capital is the second largest shareholder. At the beginning of this year, the Berliners surprisingly bought from the recipe box mail-order company. The company behind the Spac would then take a majority stake in Marley Spoon as part of the merger. In return, the existing investors will receive shares in the new company.

468 Spac, Marley Spoon’s third-largest shareholder Union Square Ventures and new shareholder Noia Capital have agreed to put €35 million into the company ahead of the final merger. According to a company presentation, Marley Spoon expects new funds totaling 75 million euros. According to the announcement, the capital injection should boost growth and strengthen the balance sheet. It was only in November that the company received more than 14 million euros from a capital increase from Lieferheld co-founder Fabian Siegel.

Marley Spoon turned over around 400 million euros in the past year – compared to the previous year an increase of 25 percent, but the lowest sales growth since the company was founded. The company now generates half of this in the USA. For comparison: competitor Hellofresh is currently worth 4.4 billion euros on the stock exchange and most recently recorded revenues of 7.6 billion euros.

