by admin
Marriage in 2023, should the income of the husband who has not yet moved his residence also be declared in the Isee?

The ISEE is the indicator of the family’s economic situation on the date on which the application for the certificate is presented. For this it is necessary to fill in the Dsu, i.e. the single self-declaration, in which all the requested data must be reported. As indicated in the instructions for completing the form, for ISEE purposes, spouses are always considered part of the same registered family, regardless of whether or not they are cohabiting and therefore have the same family status.

