Home » Married Couple Have Amassed Nearly $2 Million Net Worth – Here’s How They Invest
Business

Married Couple Have Amassed Nearly $2 Million Net Worth – Here’s How They Invest

by admin
Married Couple Have Amassed Nearly $2 Million Net Worth – Here’s How They Invest

Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum invest most of their money in index funds. Courtesy of Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum

Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum paid off more than $300,000 in debt and reached a seven-figure net worth.

Once out of debt, they started investing in earnest, investing heavily in index funds.

The couple now have a net worth of almost $2 million. Most of their money is in three index funds.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum like to keep things simple when it comes to investing in the stock market — and their approach has stood the test of time.

See also  «Maschio Gaspardo tractors, record revenues and landing in the UK»

You may also like

Beijing Stock Exchange Adds 2 New Companies: Huaxin...

The Deadly Trend of ‘Chroming’: A Warning for...

Why fewer and fewer people can afford a...

Melons of struggle and government: the EU in...

Fuel aid: Only 38.4 million euros paid out,...

Green pass and new vaccinations: WHO reform undermines...

5 million are underpaid in the Italy of...

Philipp Schröder, founder of 1KOMMA5°, talks about the...

Tesla’s First Production Cybertruck Electric Pickup Rolls Off...

Criticism of the GEG: the government paid external...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy