Marriott International Unveils The Westin Yantai and Aloft Yantai, Offering Unique Lifestyle Experiences

Marriott International Opens New Lifestyle Hotels in Yantai

Yang Liang 2023-07-03 15:52:14

According to DoNews news on July 3, Marriott International has announced the opening of two new hotels in Yantai, namely The Westin Yantai and Aloft Yantai, providing guests with a new and unique lifestyle experience. With The Westin Yantai focusing on the physical and mental health of its guests, and Aloft Yantai presenting modern fashion and vitality through its unique design, the two hotels offer distinct options for guests to choose from, all in the same convenient location.

Located adjacent to the Bajiao Bay International Convention and Exhibition Center, the largest convention and exhibition center in Yantai, The Westin Yantai and Aloft Yantai are easily accessible. The new hotels are just 20 kilometers away from the Yantai Penglai International Airport and 30 kilometers away from Yantai Railway Station, offering convenient transportation connections to surrounding cities such as Qingdao, Weihai, Jinan, and other major domestic cities.

The Westin Yantai boasts 267 well-designed rooms and suites that showcase a natural aesthetic. The interior decoration utilizes original wood materials and elements that reflect natural images. For instance, leaf-shaped lighting fixtures cast natural shadows on the ceiling, creating an immersive sensory experience. Additionally, The Westin Yantai features nearly 4,000 square meters of banquet and meeting venues equipped with high-quality audio-visual and multimedia equipment, providing a new and exciting experience for meetings and banquets. The grand banquet hall, spanning over 1,800 square meters, is pillar-less and includes a built-in high-definition LED display screen. It can be flexibly divided into three independent areas, catering to the diverse needs of business meetings, exhibitions, and wedding celebrations.

Aloft Yantai offers 350 stylish and technologically advanced guest rooms under its “Le Nest” category. Guests can enjoy features such as free high-speed wireless internet, a 55-inch LCD TV, and a plug-and-play connection panel, providing a personalized and convenient check-in experience. Furthermore, Aloft Yantai provides six meeting rooms with a total of 155 square meters of event space. Each room is equipped with high-quality audio-visual equipment and free high-speed internet, making it an ideal venue for various business or social events. The event space can be easily adjusted to accommodate the specific needs of guests.

The opening of The Westin Yantai and Aloft Yantai marks Marriott International’s commitment to offering diverse and extraordinary experiences for its guests. Whether one seeks a wellness-focused retreat or a trendy, modern ambiance, these two hotels in Yantai provide the perfect options.

