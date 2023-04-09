Explosion in the night in Marseille, a 4-storey building collapses

At least six people were injured at Marseille in the collapse of a four-story building in the city centre, a collapse which also affected the adjacent building which in turn is in danger of collapsing.

“Currently 33 people have been involved” by the collapse and of these “six have been hospitalized, you have to be prepared to have victims”, declared the mayor of the French city, Benoit Payan. The collapse at 17 rue Tivoli occurred at 12.40 am and shortly after a fire broke out in the rubble, hindering rescue efforts and the search for survivors.

“We think there are between 4 and 12 people under the rubble”, of the four-story building that collapsed during the night in the center of Marseille. The interior minister said, Gerald Darmaninwho went to the scene.

In all, “about thirty buildings have been evacuated”, added the minister, specifying that “it is not yet known at the moment what caused the explosion”. According to the provisional toll, there are five injured but the city authorities have warned that there could be victims.

Subscribe to the newsletter

