Martullo-Blocher wants to speed up processes at Ems-Chemie by 30 percent

Ems-Chemie boss Magdalena Martullo-Blocher wants to react to the difficult market situation with better processes. All processes would be checked in order to make the company 30 percent faster in general.

Magdalena Martullo-Blocher.Image: keystone

“We are already on the right track and have accelerated our processes by 15 to 20 percent,” said Martullo-Blocher in an interview with “Switzerland at the weekend”. “And we want to expand our position in China, where we are doubling the number of employees in sales and development.”

According to Martullo-Blocher, China is already the company’s second-largest market and it is the leader in the auto industry. “As Ems-Chemie, we are ready for further growth. But that is not at the expense of the Swiss workplace or Domat/Ems.”

The specialty chemicals group Ems looks back on a difficult first half of 2023, as announced on Friday. It was characterized by restrained consumer sentiment and a strong Swiss franc. The targets for the current year have been slightly trimmed back. Sales from January to June fell by 7.9 percent to CHF 1.18 billion. Adjusted for the strong Swiss franc, however, sales would only have fallen by 1.9 percent, the company emphasized. (saw/sda)

