Maserati at Monterey Car Week celebrates 75 years of the GranTurismo and unveils MCXtrema

Maserati at Monterey Car Week celebrates 75 years of the GranTurismo and unveils MCXtrema

Maserati celebrates its rich history during Monterey Car Week 2023 (California), scheduled from 11 to 20 August, with the global premiere of the MCXtrema, a hypercar homologated for track use only and derived from the MC20, together with the debut in the North America of the two GranTurismo One Off Luce and Prisma. The Casa del Tridente also marks an important milestone, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the iconic GranTurismo.

MCXtrema: the world premiere

Conceived as a track car, the MCXtrema inherits the characteristics of the MC20, Maserati’s flagship car, enriching them with technical specifications that push the boundaries of automotive performance. This avant-garde car, which represents a mix of luxury, technology and speed, will be produced in just 62 units.

MCXtrema is also accompanied by the American debut of the GranTurismo Luce and Prisma. Created to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the GranTurismo, these two Fuoriserie One Off versions were presented for the first time this year at Milan Design Week and represent an example of Maserati’s all-Italian craftsmanship and mastery.

House of Maserati: the cars on display

The week full of initiatives kicks off with a series of activities at the House of Maserati, which represents the brand’s unmistakable Italian style in a particularly luxurious way.

Among the Maserati cars on display, enthusiasts will find the GranTurismo PrimaSerie (Trofeo version) and the GranTurismo Folgore (full-electric), as well as other important models and Fuoriserie trims.

