Maserati: David Beckham signs the first Fuoriserie Essentials collection

Maserati presents its first Fuoriserie Essentials, a refined collection of cars born from the collaboration with selected trendsetters and friends of the Trident.

Engines editorial team

The first collection was designed by David Beckham, pioneer in terms of style and global ambassador of the brand, with the aim of inspiring lovers of four wheels and letting them express their personalized vision of the Italian sports car par excellence.

Driven by its attraction for Maserati’s classic cars and conceived as an extension of his Savile Row sartorial wardrobe, David Beckham has imagined the DB Essentials Fuoriserie collection according to two distinct car configurations, which express his contemporary reinterpretation of some of the timeless icons of the Trident .

Fascinated by the luxurious 1967 Maserati Ghibli coupe, Beckham chose ‘Night Interaction’ blue for the exterior of its first DB Essentials, matching it with the tan leather interior. For the second configuration, the choice was to pay homage to the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale, of which only 51 were produced, by choosing the ‘Verde Royale’ (dark green) exterior paint and the warm brown shade for the leather interior trim. To celebrate the collaboration between Maserati and David Beckham, an exclusive metallic plaque is positioned on the central tunnel, between the front seats or between the two headrests.

