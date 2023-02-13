Listen to the audio version of the article

The new electric Maserati Granturismo Folgore takes to the track and reveals its full potential. It was 2020 when the Modena-based company announced the arrival of its first electric car within two years, a novelty unveiled within a plan capable of redesigning the future of the Trident brand. The new GranTurismo marks the return of a Maserati icon born 75 years ago, with the A6 1500, and it does so by presenting a long list of new features starting with the connected interior, level 2 autonomous driving and above all the new platform capable to host the V6 internal combustion engines and the three electric units all combined with exclusively integral traction.

New Maserati Granturismo

As with all new Maserati models starting with the MC20, the front of the GranTurismo is also characterized by vertical lights, while the grille features the iconic three-dimensional Trident logo. The rear aspect is characterized by new lights, a mix between the classic boomerang shape of many Maseratis of the past and that of a harpoon. One of the most representative elements of the GranTurismo’s design is the “bonnet”, a term which derives from the union of the words “bonnet” and “mudguard” and refers to a single component installed on the car capable of integrating these two parts.

Electric Maserati Granturismo

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is the first car in the history of the Trident to adopt a 100% battery-electric propulsion system. The Folgore system is based on 800V technology and was developed with cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E. It offers outstanding performance combined with the comfort and elegance typical of the Trident, thanks to the three powerful magneto motors permanent 300kW. Power on the Folgore electric version nominally reaches over 1,200 horsepower, thanks to the presence of three 407 hp (300 kW) motors (two on the rear axle and one on the front). to 760 horsepower with a peak of 830 hp. The first electric Maserati declares a range of 450 km Wltp and can use sockets of up to 270 kW.

Maserati Granturismo interior

Climbing aboard the Maserati Granturismo, one finds the environment already appreciated on the Grecale characterized by the two large 12.3 and 8.8-inch screens in the center of the dashboard from which to manage the Maserati Intelligent Assistant infotainment system and climate control, in addition to a 12.2” digital panel instead of the traditional instrumentation. Scrolling through the list of features, there is no shortage of Alexa voice assistant, Android Auto connectivity and AppleCar Play and wireless charging. A key feature of GranTurismo is the new Atlantis High electrical-electronic architecture based on canFD messages with speeds of up to 2ms and equipped with advanced level 5 cyber-security and flash-over-the-air functions. At the center is the VDCM (Vehicle Domain Control Module) master controller, a 100% Maserati project that houses the SW in charge of 360° control of all the most important vehicle systems in order to produce the best driving experience in all conditions.

Maserati Granturismo Folgore, test on the track

Driven on the track in the prototype version, the GranTurismo Folgore on the Vallelunga track showed its high potential thanks to the excellent work done in terms of balance and driving pleasure. Despite the greater weight compared to the thermal versions, the Folgore conquers for its precision and directionality even in the most driven sections. There is also the possibility of radically changing the character of the car, thanks to the various Drive Modes with the Corsa mode designed to guarantee the best lap time.