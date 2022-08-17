Listen to the audio version of the article

The Maserati Granturismo Folgore chooses Pebble Beach in California to reveal itself in the final version, after the previews of the past months. The first electric Maserati produced by the Modenese manufacturer was photographed while it was connected to the charging socket, parked next to a Tesla Model 3. Waiting for the official images, the new Maserati Granturismo Folgore confirms what was anticipated by the covered version and shows a design that follows the new stylistic course of the Viale Ciro Menotti brand.

New electric Maserati

On sale from 2023, the new Maserati Granturismo Folgore will be powered by three electric motors capable of delivering over 1200 horsepower to the ground on four-wheel drive. As for performance, a top speed of over 300km / h is expected and a 0-100km / h sprint covered in just over two seconds. Developed on a platform built internally by Maserati, it is equipped with an 800 Volt battery positioned very low in the center of the platform and baptized “Bone” Battery; definition that suggests a structural function of the accumulator.

New Maserati Granturismo Folgore

The new Maserati Granturismo Folgore is the first model of a long series that will lead to a fully electric range from 2030. In fact, as announced by the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares, on the occasion of the presentation of the industrial plan called Dare Forward 2030, Maserati within end of the decade will say goodbye to thermal and hybrid engines to meet the need to sell 100% electric vehicles. This will be possible thanks to a range ready to be profoundly renewed, starting with the Grecale and the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore produced in Mirafiori. The name Folgore will indicate all the electric models produced by Maserati.