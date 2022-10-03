Listen to the audio version of the article

The new GranTurismo marks the return of a Maserati icon born the beauty of 75 years ago, with the first A6 1500, and at the same time represents an important point of discontinuity with the past: the Folgore version will in fact be the first car in the history of the Trident. to adopt a 100% electric propulsion system.

A timeless design

The new coupé now sports a radically changed but equally innovative and elegant design: it is among those destined not to age over the years. Maserati has chosen to give continuity to the lines of the previous generation and maintain the classic proportions of the brand’s cars, with the long bonnet and the central body intersected by the four fenders, while the roof descends dynamically to emphasize the curve of the pillar on which it is present the logo of the Trident. As with all the new Maserati models, starting with the super sports car MC20, the front of the GranTurismo is also characterized by the vertical lights, but one of the most distinctive elements is the “hood”, a term that derives from the union of the bonnet and fender, and which refers to a single component that integrates these two parts. The sleek lines are obviously combined with outstanding performance, precious and ecological materials, advanced technology, extreme comfort and luxury solutions such as the audio system entrusted to the Italian Sonus faber. As for the interiors, everything is devoted to functionality, the absence of the gear lever allows you to take advantage of all the space available, while the central tunnel, freed from every button (the controls are fully digital), is a celebration of materials valuable.

Three different variations

There will be three versions of the new GranTurismo: the two called Modena and Trofeo, equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno petrol engine, are joined by the Folgore, the first with 100% electric traction. This will also be the name of all future Maseratis equipped with full electric powertrains. Colors, materials and finishes distinguish the three versions.

GranTurismo Modena and Trofeo They both use a 3,000cc twin turbo six-cylinder engine developed around Maserati Twin Combustion technology, which first appeared on the MC20 super sports car, and which uses a patented pre-chamber combustion solution derived from Formula 1 engines. Modena, while being able to count on a Twin Turbo capable of delivering 490 hp, is designed for those who love an elegant, sophisticated and refined lifestyle, while the Trofeo focuses on performance, reaching a maximum power of 550 hp.

GranTurismo Folgore instead, it is the first car in Maserati’s history to adopt a 100% electric propulsion system: based on 800 V technology, and equipped with three powerful 300 kW permanent magnet motors, which allow it to reach maximum power to the wheels of over 760 hp. Folgore was developed with state-of-the-art technical solutions derived from Formula E (where the manufacturer will compete again next year), with the explicit intention of offering the same performance, comfort and sensations as the versions with a thermal engine. The new architecture designed for the GranTurismo is made of lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium, together with high-performance steels and thanks to its modularity it can be used both with traditional engines and with electric powertrains, as well as being ready for future Gran Cabrio versions. The shape of the “T-bone” battery pack moves the modules from under the seats to the area around the central tunnel, thus allowing to lower the “H” point of the car (basically the measurement of the distance from the driver’s ground) and distribute the weights perfectly: 50% on the front axle and 50% on the rear axle. This also allows the Folgore to be the lowest electric car on the market. The two totally decoupled rear motors allow the torque to be directed on each single side independently (Torque-Vectoring): the car’s yaw rate is thus adjustable not only during acceleration, but also during release and braking.