The name Cielo says it all about the latest Maserati discovery, a version that joins the Mc20 Coupé. The Mc20 Cielo brings Maserati back to the most exclusive range of the discovery club that of the hypercars with mid-rear engine, where it fits with the connotations of a targa model like the Mc12 of the past, since it lacks the fixed roof only above the passengers’ heads. . And it is the roof that strongly characterizes the personality of the Mc20 Cielo. In fact, not only is it retractable but it is also made of electrochromic glass. The solution transforms the open-air Cielo into a coupé even in motion at up to 50 per hour into 12 ”, using a specific infotainment screen, and also allows passengers to choose whether to travel alone or in contact with the outside world. In fact, thanks to Pdlc (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) technology, the glass can pass in an instant with an electrical input from transparent to completely opaque.

Maserati Mc20 Cielo, so identical and so different from the Coupé

The variable transparency pavilion integrates into the silhouette of the Cielo without distancing it from that of the Coupé. However, even if it does not seem so at first glance, the two Mc20s are not true copies, even if the length of 4.67 meters, the width of 1.97 meters and the height of 1.22 of the Sky are almost superimposable to those of the consanguineous. The Cielo has a specific B side, which fits into the Mc20 features respecting the meeting between form and function to reward aerodynamic efficiency and heat flow management. But that’s not all, because the design of the engine cover is also different in which the fins that shape the profile of the car along the lines of that of the Coupé stand out and are safety roll bars. Between the fins there is a descending glass: when the car is open it becomes an electrically adjustable wind-stop that protects the passenger compartment from air vortexes, while when the roof is raised it acts as a rear window and possibly as a third window, as it can be partially lowered. The hood of the Cielo lacks the “window” which on the Coupé puts the engine in plain sight, because it conceals the housing of the roof.

Instead, the presentation of the interior follows that of the Coupé. The hi-tech equipment rests on the 10.25 ”display of the instrumentation and that of the always connected infotainment based on Android Automotive, with which you can also interact with an app or from home using the personal assistant Amazon Alexa & Google Assist.

Maserati Mc20 Cielo, technologies at the service of sport and comfort

The monocoque in carbon and composite materials developed for all variants of the Mc20 in the case of the Cielo is made with a specific distribution of the fibers and layers of carbon, to guarantee the structure torsional stiffness “subtracted” from the absence of a fixed roof. Under the guise we find the 3-liter twin-turbo V6 of the Nettuno series with 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque combined with the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox of the Mc20 Coupé which propels the car at 323 per hour, 100 per hour in 2 ” 9 and 200 in 9 “2. Thanks to the monocoque and carbon body and despite the 65 kg of weight added by the servomechanisms of the electric roof, the mass of the Cielo is slightly higher than that of the Coupé: 1,540 kg. Value that gives rise to a weight / power ratio of 2.44 kg / hp. The Mc20 Cielo offers five driving modes highlighted in the instrument cluster by a specific color: green for the Wet, blue for the Gt, red for the Sport, yellow for the Corsa and orange for the Esc off. However, a digital touch rotary selection control on the console between the seats makes its debut with the Cielo, also destined for the Mc20 Coupé. It can also be used with a swipe to engage with some different modes of adaptive suspension settings. Thus, with the GT and the Sport the suspensions can be Soft or Mid, while with the Corsa you can choose between Mid and Hard.

Maserati Mc20 Cielo, reactive like a jet but always confidential

In the arena of hypercars, the Mc20 Cielo is placed with determination even with impeccable dynamism, at the height of the situation in every juncture to the point of making handling always confidential on any type of route. The specific calibration of the trim that also takes into account the balance depending on whether the roof is raised or lowered, an architecture with a layout identical to that of the Coupé but further stiffened by the distribution and arrangement of the fibers and the layers of carbon are the main factors that tune the behavior with the performance of the V6 biturbo. Which, of course, is overflowing when it is squeezed up to 8,000 rpm under thrusts that glue to the seat, but which is also capable of satisfying smooth running at normal speeds with the same surprising naturalness. Obviously, thanks also to the immediacy of the double clutch gearbox, to the direction of the car configurations that set the mechanics appropriately and never missing the satisfying soundtrack than using the Sport and Corsa modes, which can even be said to be superfluous on open roads. , is complemented by the hisses emitted by turbochargers. Sensations that are noticeable both when the Cielo makes the discovery with the wind in your hair and when it makes the Coupé, configurations that do not change the instinctive and engaging driveability, especially among the curves, where the Mc20 shows off impressive agility.