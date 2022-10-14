Listen to the audio version of the article

Seventy-five years ago, the first A6 1500 Gran Turismo marked a turning point for Maserati: it was a model with a revolutionary spirit, already capable of expressing what will later become the brand’s DNA: luxury, performance and driving pleasure. Today, after 11 versions, the new Maserati GranTurismo renews its luxury proposal, enhances the Made in Italy (it will, among other things, be produced in Mirafiori) and marks the brand’s entry into the full electric world with the Folgore version, the first lithium-ion car of the Modenese company of the Stellantis group.

GranTurismo Folgore exhibits a style very similar to its thermal sisters

The design of the new coupé is one of those destined not to age with the passing of the years; the sleek lines are obviously combined with outstanding performance, highly technological solutions, precious and ecological materials, extreme comfort and luxury solutions such as the audio system entrusted to the Italian Sonus Faber.Three versions of the new GranTurismo will be: the electric Folgore and two thermals, Modena and Trofeo, which share the 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno petrol engine (which debuted on the MC20 in the 630 hp version). The first of 490 hp is designed for those not looking for exaggerated performance, the second focuses on performance with a power of 550 horsepower.

The Folgore is the first 100% electric car in Maserati’s history with a propulsion system based on 800 V technology and equipped with three 300 kW permanent magnet motors, reaching a maximum power delivered to the wheels of over 760 hp. Folgore was developed with state-of-the-art technical solutions derived from Formula E, with the explicit intention of offering the same performance, comfort and driving sensations as the versions with internal combustion engine.

The Modena version also boasts three electric motors for a total of over 760 hp, an 800 Volt charging system and expresses a maximum torque of 1,350 Nm.

The new architecture designed specifically for the GranTurismo is highly innovative: made of lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium, together with high-performance steels, it is modular and can be used with both traditional engines and electric powertrains, as well as being ready-made. for future Gran Cabrio versions.

The batteries are positioned around the central tunnel (and not under the floor as usually happens), thus allowing to lower the “H” point of the car (the measurement of the distance from the ground of the driver) and to distribute the weights perfectly: 50 % on the front axle and 50% on the rear axle. The GranTurismo Folgore is the lowest of the electric cars on the market.