Listen to the audio version of the article

In January, the announcement of the return to the track and now Maserati Msg Racing has presented the livery of the new Tipo Folgore, the first 100% electric single-seater in the history of the Trident, ready to compete in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Maserati remembers sporting successes and pays homage to his city

The house of the Trident has chosen to unveil its new racing car in the heart of Modena and the Motor Valley, in Piazza Grande, to pay homage to the city that has hosted it for over 80 years and reawaken the memory of the sporting successes of the Trident, thus becoming the first Italian brand to debut in Formula E.

The particular livery is inspired by the iconic blue shade typical of the brand: the Trident is beautifully displayed on the nose of the single-seater and the Maserati Corse signature with the Italian tricolor stands out on the side pods.

We recall that the name has a double reference: on the one hand to the Folgore, the first 100% electric mass-produced touring car and, on the other, to the Tipo 26, the first racing car to show off the Trident which made its debut at the Targa Florio, winning first place in class and eighth place overall in 1926, with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

A concentrate of technology

In terms of performance, efficiency and advanced contents, the new single-seater reaches its apex: it is a veritable latest generation “technological platform”, ideal for developing and transferring the high levels of innovation, characteristic of this car, from the track to road, giving further impetus to Maserati’s commitment in the world of electrification which, we recall, aims to have all models available with a full electric version by 2025 and by 2030 to offer the entire fully electric range.