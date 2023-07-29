Maserati’s revenues rise to 1.3 billion, over 15,000 deliveries in six months

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, underlined Maserati’s excellent performance in the first six months of 2023 during the presentation of the accounts of the group born from the merger of FCA with PSA. In the six months, the house of the Trident recorded 15,300 deliveries, compared to 10,200 in the same period of 2022. Revenues rose to 1.309 billion euros, adjusted operating profit almost doubled, rising to 121 million, with the margin falling from 6.6 to 9.2%. A performance largely due to the sales of Grecale and GranTurismo and to an increase in net pricing.

Maserati, added Tavares, will remain within Stellantis, no sale, as well as had been ventilated. “It’s not planned. We have no intention of doing it. There will be no Maserati spin-off », he cut short.

“I am very satisfied with the results obtained in this first half – said Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati, during a conference call with the international press – But the fantastic thing is that we have had an expansion of the top part of our offer and a growth of profitability”.

According to Grasso, Maserati can grow not only in size, but also in profitability and quality. «In luxury it is the values ​​that count, because without quality and profitability it is not possible to seriously be a luxury brand».

The manager underlined how today Maserati is at the top of Italian luxury in the world. “This – he said – is only the springboard to continue”. The CEO of Maserati recalled that the new track-only supercar announced as the “P24 project” will be presented in two weeks. «It is a significant page of the agenda launched four years ago. P24 embodies arguably the highest and most desirable level of Maserati cars and represents the perfect combination of technology, innovation, performance, design and Italian taste in a Maserati».

The limited edition Alfa Romeo super sports car will be presented on 30 August: will there be “relationships” with the Maserati models? Grasso did not provide details. But he wanted to say one thing, smiling: «The beauty of being part of Stellantis is that all 13 brands can have access to the group’s cutting-edge technologies. But Maserati is Maserati and Alfa Romeo is Alfa Romeo: that is, two separate brands».

