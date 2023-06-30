Home » Masi Agricola, Renzo Rosso’s advisors kicked out
Business

Masi Agricola, Renzo Rosso’s advisors kicked out

by admin
Masi Agricola, Renzo Rosso’s advisors kicked out

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tensions remain high in Valpolicella, after last week Renzo Rosso, owner of Otb (the holding company that includes some fashion brands including Diesel) and owner of a 10% stake in Masi Agricola through the vehicle Red Circle but en route with the Boscaini family (he controls 73.5% through a shareholders’ agreement), he contested the financial statements of the wine-making company. Now Masi is preparing to dismiss Arianna Alessi and Lorenzo Tersi, the directors …

See also  Vivendi devalues ​​Tim at 65.7 cents for 728 million. Support for Labriola

You may also like

Stock market podcast: Virgin Galactic: What space flight...

Kao (China) Launches Campaign to Create a Sustainable...

Biden starts the election campaign – and meets...

Social media tries to change business models

Politics – NRW: deportation stop to Iran expires

Berlusconi’s children lock down Fininvest, a dividend of...

Understanding the Consumption Characteristics of Young People: Yang...

McMakler gets millions again – at half the...

Nicaragua’s Automotive Sector Sees Strong Performance in 2023...

War of Amarone, new round: Masi convenes a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy