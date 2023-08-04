Masi Agricola: revenues down 10% in 1H

Masi Agricola has released consolidated financial data for the first half of 2023. The winery recorded net revenues of €33.1 million, marking a decrease of 10.4% compared to the €36.9 million of the first half of 2022 .

However, this represents an increase of 11% compared to the pre-Covid period (H1 2019), positioning itself as the second best performer since the company’s listing.

Ebitda fell to 5.5 million, compared to 8.4 million in the first half of 2022. Ebit decreased to 3.4 million, from 6.2 million in the same period of the previous year. Net income was 1.8 million, against 4.1 million. Net financial debt rose to 21.4 million from 7.7 million at the end of December 2022.

Considering the trend of destocking by customers and the external context, Masi Agricola suggests caution for the second half of the year. However, the company remains confident in its growth potential, supported by a significant supply of Amarone.

