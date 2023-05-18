Mask debacle at the federal level: no culprit in the DDPS

Mask debacle in the DDPS: The federal prosecutor’s office is ending its investigation – but there is already a new ad Did the federal government buy unusable respiratory masks at excessive prices at the beginning of the pandemic? The federal prosecutor’s office is now exonerating the army pharmacy. It’s in the setting.

In March 2020, there was a lack of respiratory masks in Switzerland. Image: VBS (Moudon, 19. 3. 2020)

Beginning of March 2020: The Covid cases are also increasing exponentially in this country, Italy has already been declared a restricted area, and in Ticino a chronically ill person dies of the virus for the first time in Switzerland. The pressure on the authorities is increasing. The cantons are noticing that their supplies of respiratory masks will only last a few days. It is the phase of the pandemic that the DDPS subsequently referred to as the “red phase” in its procurement report.