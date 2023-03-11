PPE Germany GmbH – mask production

In the corona pandemic, respirators played a crucial role in containing the virus. Demand for high-quality masks has risen sharply across Europe. Out of necessity, the Berlin company PPE Germany has made it its task to meet this increased demand and to produce high-quality respiratory masks. The company relies on innovative technologies and a high level of manufacturing expertise to ensure the highest quality standards. By manufacturing respiratory masks, the company PPE Germany would like to make an important contribution to the health and safety of the population in Europe.

“Made in Germany” respirators from Berlin

The PPE Germany respirators are produced in Germany according to the highest standards and bear the quality seal “Made in Germany”. “All of a sudden Europe was in the middle of the pandemic”, a state of emergency that was previously felt to be unique. Suddenly, in a large country like Germany with over 80 million inhabitants, there was an unprecedented demand for these products, so that it was not possible to build up the corresponding capacities in such a short time,” recalls Max Leber, head of PPE-Germany GmbH. Production started in Berlin in December 2020 and today 45 million masks are produced at the site every month. Thanks to investments, technological developments and new production lines, the capacity can be maintained and, if necessary, increased.

Advantages of FFP2 masks made in Germany – supply chain law

Germany as a location offers advantages in terms of the supply chain and, in particular, availability. “The susceptibility of imported masks to failure has made us aware,” says Max Leber, adding that high standards are also produced in terms of quality and safety. At the same time, Germany as a business location promotes the local economy and creates jobs, as well as compliance with social and environmental standards in production. In the past, masks or similar products were heavily imported from Asia.

As a modern and globally thinking company, PPE Germany is closely observing world events in relation to supply chains. Many companies that depended on the constant import of their own raw materials had to change. The advantage of having Germany as a production location is on the one hand the shorter delivery routes and availability. This entails economic and ecological factors and scores with reliability. “In the area of ​​payment modalities and minimizing the risks, because German and European companies are contractual partners, there are further advantages for Germany as a location,” Max Leber points out. It should not be underestimated that the quality can be directly influenced because the complete vertical range of manufacture comes directly from one source.

The Supply Chain Act is intended to ensure that companies are responsible for complying with human rights and environmental standards throughout their supply chain. Violent discussions and achievements are currently taking place in Brussels about the EU supply chain law. It is about a strong handle against exploitation and environmental destruction in supply chains of European companies. This also applies to the production of respiratory masks, that the masks are manufactured under fair and ethical conditions.

Respirator is not respirator

Respiratory protection from saws to the flu, what is the right respirator? When purchasing a respirator, it is important to consider the specific needs of your job. Depending on the type and extent of exposure to particles, dust, gases or vapors, there are different levels of protection that are guaranteed by different masks. Max Leber explains that various EU standards simplify the overview for consumers. The FFP classes correspond to EN 149. A common and often recommended mask is the FFP2 mask, which offers a high level of protection against particles and aerosols. With the Dodo Air Medical FFP2 mask, PPE Germany offers a product in the medical field with protection against harmful substances such as solid and liquid dust, smoke and aerosols. The Dodo Air Medical is tested and CE certified according to the EU CE 2233 standard, is a personal protective equipment (PPE) category III and meets the applicable requirements as a type 2 (type II) medical face mask with a medical approval according to EN 14683 :2019-6.

Higher protection levels are often required for use in industry, in construction or when working with toxic substances. Here, for example, FFP2 Dodo Air masks from PPE Germany or respirators with activated carbon filters are used, which also protect against gases and vapors.

“It is important to find out in advance about the specific requirements of your own work assignment and, if necessary, to seek professional advice,” says Max Leber. In this way, it can be ensured that the respirator mask purchased offers the necessary protection and meets the requirements of your own work assignment.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Maximilian Bausch

Management consultant & blogger

Maximilian loves automation as a tool to simplify work. Further development is his passion. Nothing works without automation, neither industry, trade nor services. Generations X, Y and Z are completely digitized and the future is being redesigned – borders are disappearing. Maximilian counts himself among the young Native Digitals with the idea of ​​using automation across the board. In his blog bausch-enterprise.de he deals with artificial intelligence and digitization, builds on the future workshop to reduce prejudices and fears of automation. To positively accompany the way for profitability and efficiency of companies by taking up communication and discussion. You can reach us at abowi.com.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

company contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380





Press contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380



