Masks, former director of Customs Minenna arrested

The former director of Customs, Minenna, arrested for corruption

The former director of the Customs Agency and current councilor of the Calabria Region, Marcellus Minenna was arrested as part of a corruption investigation into the mask supplies. Minenna is currently under house arrest. The investigation, conducted by the Forlì prosecutor’s office, also involves a former Lega MP, Gianluca Pini. Pini was a parliamentarian until 2018 and is currently an entrepreneur. In all, 34 precautionary measures have been issued.

Mask supplies

The investigation is about several incidents of corruption and arose from an investigation into the drug trafficking. Minenna was arrested in the vein of the investigation concerning the supply of masks arrived from China. And then sold to Emilia Romagna region with suspicion of illegal practices.

The investigation started from a seizure of cocaine

Overall, all the investigative activity has led to the execution of preventive seizures for an amount of approximately 63 million euros. The investigation started from the seizure, in 2020, of 20 kilos of cocaine hidden in a truck coming from Belgium and bound for Forlì, owned by two entrepreneurial brothers from the Romagna city. Furthermore, in the spring of 2021, the prosecutor had ordered a series of searches and acquisitions of documents at theCustoms agency, Ausl Romagna and a series of other offices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

