Swedish carmaker Volvo yesterday said it would recall more than 106,000 cars worldwide due to a suspected brake failure on some of its models.

According to the report of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a US government agency part of the US Department of Transportation, “the owner of the recalled cars could experience a hard brake pedal and a potential loss of some support functions when stopping the vehicle including ABS, traction control and autopilot”.

The recall affects several Volvo models produced between mid-April 2022 and mid-January 2023 and includes the following models: XC40, C40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90.

In addition, 27,225 Volvo vehicles are being recalled in the United States.

However, the Swedish company has already informed its customers, who will have until March 15 to submit their car to software updates, entirely at Volvo’s expense.

Meanwhile, on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, Volvo Car AB shares rose by 1.7%, thus finding themselves just under 50 Swedish kronor.