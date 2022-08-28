[The Epoch Times, August 28, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Hongmei compiled and reported) Following California, Massachusetts will also take steps to phase out gasoline-powered vehicles.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed the climate change bill this month that requires all new cars sold in the state to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.

The Massachusetts bill does not go into effect directly after it is passed, but says that once California decides to implement the policy, then Massachusetts must also implement it. And California just made this decision on August 25, which means that the bill to phase out gasoline vehicles in Massachusetts will also take effect. Regulators must then start working on the details to get car dealers and the public to notice the impending changes.

“Under federal law, California had to act first, and now states can learn from California’s rules. Governor Baker has committed to doing so.” Larry Chretien, Green Energy Consumers Alliance )Say.

After the new bill goes into effect, he said, the next step is for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to develop regulations to make that happen. The new bill, which applies only to new car sales, aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric vehicles on the road.

“Until 2035, more and more new vehicles are registered in Massachusetts every year. By 2035, we will eventually reach 100 percent electric vehicles,” Chretien said. In the process, road infrastructure, including electric vehicle charging stations, will need to be improved. ◇

