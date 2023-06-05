Massacre 007, Netanyahu’s secret lunches. And Russian interests on the island

The starred restaurant “The Verbania”which hosted the end-of-mission lunch of Mossad agents with colleagues from Aisew last Sunday, has also hosted, over the years, the premiere d’Israele Benjamin “Aunt Netanyahu.

Carminati, under investigation for the massacre by the Busto Arsizio prosecutor, he represented a contact for the secret services

If – as reported by the Corriere della Sera – there was nothing “operational” in the prelude lunch to the tragedy, the geography of the meeting is strategic and curious. Carminati, under investigation for the massacre by the Busto Arsizio prosecutor’s office, he represented a contact for the secret services, a solid support since he was a man with infinite connections, obviously also among traders. And then – continues the Corriere – Fishermen’s Island has always attracted Israelis, starting with Netanyahu. And the Russians who, from Lake Como, are moving to Stress.

At the center of the meetings between the officials, there would be the eternal challenge between Russia and Iran for the technical components

At the center of the meetings between the officials, there would be the eternal challenge between Russia and Iran for the technical components and equipment of nuclear and military projects. The high density in the province of Varese of small, medium and large companies in various strategic sectors fits this scenario.

One could explain it like this massive presence of Russian oligarchs and Putinians together with luxurious buildings: the recent hotels, to be relaunched or to be built from scratch even reaching 7 stars, and the annexed constructions of majestic parks.

