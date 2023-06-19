Home » Massacre in via d’Amelio, when Berlusconi canceled the Milan party
by admin
Beyond political affiliation, I ask those who for two days have been “disputing” the Government’s decision for the national mourning called for the death of Berlusconi. So much to underline and remind: to those who rightly state that national mourning was not established for Falcone e Purseask who was the prime minister at the time.

Six months of national mourning would not have been enough for those two heroes and martyrs. One thing maybe they don’t remember or maybe they don’t know. When there was the attack in via D’Amelioil Milan, or rather the President Berlusconi canceled the “party” planned for the meeting of the team the following day. Here is a historic gesture that is worth a thousand words.

