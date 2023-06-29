Massacre of Bologna, the former national avant-garde Paolo Bellini arrested

Massacre of the station on August 2, 1980, the former national avant-garde Paolo Bellini was arrested

Paolo Belliniex national avant-garde, he has been arrested. The man was sentenced about a year ago to life imprisonment in the first instance by the court of assists of Bologna as one of the material performers of the station massacre of 2 August 1980. The arrest took place after an order from the Court of Assizes of appeal. According to reports from the Republic, Bellini was preparing some revenge killings after conviction; including that of his ex-wife, who he had testified in the trial.

