Massacre of migrants, rumors of a replacement for Minister Piantedosi

The massacre of migrants on Crotone coast continues to hold court, while the searches at sea than at least others 30 people which are still missing from the appeal, the case it has now become too politico. A reckoning. Indeed: a sort of commissioner in fact of the migration dossier. After days of silence, Giorgia reads in Repubblica Melons takes the situation in hand, aware of having lost control of the tragedy of Cutro. “Too many mistakes – was the outburst given to his parents in the last few hours – too many lightness“. For this, Matteo has called for the next few hours at Palazzo Chigi Plantedthe Minister of the Interior on which they gathered replacement items. But there is more, and heavier: Meloni will ask the Minister of the Interior to put the standard package borrow from Salvini decreesthose that provide a strict on reception of migrants.

If anything, in the cabinet to be held in Calabria by Friday, – continues Repubblica – the government will approve one tight on penalties for i traffickers of human beings. And it could even retouch – but this option is still hanging in the balance and subject to comparison – the sea ​​rescue rules. Palazzo Chigi could get involved, explaining the choice with the desire to clarify and eliminate any possibility gray area. Most trusted executives have it too warned from the risk that the tragedy of Cutro – and the cold distance with which the executive has treated the matter – may have to such an extent shocked public opinion to undermine government consent. Some sources refer to top-level confidential contacts of Melons and of the Undersecretary to the Presidency Alfredo Mantuan with the Vatican. The channel would be that of the Secretariat of State. It is a fact, however, that yesterday the Pope invoked a contrast firm gods traffickers of human beings, receiving immediate membership Of Melons sui social.

