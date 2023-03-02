Salvini: “It’s like attacking the Carabinieri and the Fire Brigade”

“Just thinking that the Minister of Transport who is dad has not only said but also thought not to intervene is an outrage: anyone who wants to make controversy, make politics about this, leave the State, the Coast Guard alone. If one is not warned he does not intervene, if he is warned after things have happened he does everything possible. Before the massacre no one was warned”. This was stated by the leader of the League, deputy premier and minister for infrastructures, Matthew Salvinispeaking at an initiative of the Luigi Einaudi Foundation.

Salvini: insulting the Coast Guard is an outrage, a mess – “I make politics to help others and serve my country: let’s talk about the separation of careers and citizens’ lives. If we want to save the lives of innocent people from unjust accusations, let alone if we don’t want to save lives at sea. But when politics is some journalist attacks the State, insults the sacrifice, the generosity of the Coast Guard I’m not in. When a headline, knew but did not save commits havoc and outrage to those who are at sea to save men and women and children, Attack me, when you attack 10,000 men and women at sea even ignoring the procedures. It’s like attacking the Carabinieri and the Fire Brigade”. This was stated by the leader of the League, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, speaking at an initiative by the Luigi Einaudi Foundation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

