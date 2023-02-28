Massacre of migrants, the fisherman who saw it all. An investigation has been opened

They continue unabated searches off the Crotone coastare missing from the appeal at least 30 people victims of destruction of the boat on which they traveled to reach Italy. The balance sheet is tragic: 63 dead make sure, of which 20 children or little boys. But while they look for each other other migrantsthe controversy erupts around the government. The reporting of Frontex – the European Border and Coast Guard Agency – comes around at 10.30pm on Saturday 25 February. And it’s clear. The Reggio Calabria Coast Guard – which depends on Minister Matteo Salvini – receives the thermal detection of the boat: it is – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – particularly “intense” and above all “wide”. There communication is accurate up to this point: “there is a telephone on board mobile phone turco“. It is clear that it is about smugglers and migrants. And the upcoming weather conditions are also clear. It is from this moment that it can start rescue chain to avoid the tragedy of 26 February.

If it had been Sar launched – continues the Fact – any nearby boat would have been obliged al rescue from the beginning. There is no Sar and the request will never arrive: the smugglerswith sea force 7, wind and waves pushing on the stern, they head towards the coast, indeed, towards a marked shoal on the cards. And it’s the end. But it gets worse. “At 5:40 the Coast Guard – says the fisherman Antonio Grazioso on BG Calabria TV – called me because he was reporting one damaged boat and wanted to understand what had happened. It was already a massacre. I have seen i corpses that disappeared in the waves”. And therefore: the Coast Guard, which can count on resources unsinkable such as the CP 321 and 323 patrol boats (it is no coincidence that they are called “all weather” or “unsinkable”) which asks a fisherman of the place to check the fate of a boat (reported seven hours earlier by Frontex). The SOS could have been launched but it was not done. There Prosecutor of Crotone captures all communications.

Subscribe to the newsletter

