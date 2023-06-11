Home » Masseria Vespa, €250,000 to promote wines and make aumma aumma with Meloni
Business

by admin
The controversy around the fourth edition of “The market in Masseria“, the political review that is taking place in the resort of Manduria, in the province of Taranto (Apulia), owned by Bruno Vespa, a long-time Rai journalist. In addition to the premier Giorgia Meloniaccepted on Friday 9 June, eight ministers attended this year, among them Matteo Salvini, Guido Crosetto, Francesco Lollobrigida, Adolfo Urso, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Orazio Schillaci, Raffaele Fitto and Gennaro Sangiuliano.

Today was also the turn of the former premier Cinque Stelle Joseph Conte. Intervened across the board, Conte spoke, at the same time to the union between Roberto Speranza’s Article 1 and the Democratic Party which took place in Naples, of a possible similar operation between the M5S and Schelin’s Pd, however excluding a structural alliance. “I can share goals and battles with the Democratic Party, obviously the dialogue needs to be refined and I hope it can grow, but think about a structural and organic alliance is out of place“Conte said.

READ ALSO: Vespa in Masseria and hidden advertising: Fnsi evaluates the complaint to the Antitrust

