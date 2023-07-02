Masses of green electricity remain unused – that costs German consumers millions

This is reported by the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Monday edition), citing figures from the Federal Network Agency. According to the information, 148 million euros flowed as compensation to the operators of the energy systems in the first half of the year, which was allocated to the electricity price. The Federal Network Agency intends to publish the figures for the full year next week.

Spahn: “Lack of storage options are the Achilles’ heel of renewables”

The deputy leader of the Union faction, Jens Spahn, called on the federal government to make more efforts for energy storage systems in view of the massive amount of unused electricity: “The lack of storage options is the Achilles’ heel of renewables,” said the CDU politician to the newspaper. “On good days, electricity is expensively disposed of, on bad days we buy nuclear power from France and the citizens always pay,” criticized Spahn. “There is an urgent need for economic incentives and the legal framework for the promotion of storage systems,” demanded the CDU politician.

Regional energy suppliers have been complaining for years about the lack of economic framework conditions, being able to cheaply convert excess wind power into artificial natural gas with so-called power-to-gas systems and store it in the gas grid. “Habeck used to criticize it heavily himself,” said Spahn. “Today he does not act – the problem is bigger than ever.”

Aiwanger calls for containment of the current curtailment

The Bavarian Economics Minister is also calling for curtailment of the power curtailment: “Use instead of curtailing is the central message,” says the Free Voters boss of the newspaper. “We have to sell electricity to consumers more cheaply in times of surplus and thus better match supply and demand,” he emphasized. In addition, excess electricity must be used more to generate heat or hydrogen: “Storage and electrolysis are other tools that we urgently need to expand,” said Aiwanger

The federal government has already introduced better framework conditions for the conversion of renewable energies into hydrogen and, since this month, electricity used to produce green hydrogen has been exempted from numerous taxes.

The Bavarian Energy and Water Industry Association is calling for a reform of the system of compensation payments. “The system operators who produce volatile electricity from wind and photovoltaic systems have enjoyed a privilege like no other producer in our country for over 20 years,” said VBEW Managing Director Fischer of the newspaper. “They get their money, whether they produce or not,” he criticizes. “This cannot be the solution for all time.”

Expansion of power grids cannot withstand growth in renewables

A major reason for the large amounts of excess electricity is that the expansion of the electricity grid has not kept up with the growth in renewable energies for a long time.

“Of course, we would have to be much further ahead when it comes to grid expansion, especially in the transmission grids,” said Fischer. “But this was also literally blocked for years by the Bavarian state government,” he criticized. “Now it has clicked, we are very happy about that.” But the network expansion is only one component of the solution. “We have to store the excess electricity from wind and photovoltaic systems for the dark doldrums and then use the electricity when it’s available,” demanded the VBEW managing director.

