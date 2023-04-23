Massimo Recalcati, precious pen. His book brings to mind Proust …

World Book Day﻿﻿

I recently read a beautiful book. The text has a very singular title “The reading slip. Read other people’s books”. The title already suggests the generosity of its author. The volume was published by Castelvecchi, with an afterword by Cristina Guarnieri. The writer is Massimo Recalcatiprecious and visionary pen of our contemporaneity, and here too he forcefully reads the works of philosophers, biblical scholars, poets, psychoanalysts, artists, literary critics, directors, writers.

I could make a list of names that Recalcati interprets, decodes, suggests, but I prefer that readers discover his readings, because the choice is remarkable, it is precise and sincere. The book is a wonderful map of works, by wonderful artists. “The reading slip. Read other people’s books” is a weighty text that never gets boring and captivates from the first to the last word. It is a surprising book.

Massimo Recalcati

Leafing through it, I thought about my readings and a passage from came back to mind Proust, about the works and the wounds of artists, as Recalcati often recalls. “It is they (the neurotics) and no others, who founded the religion and composed the masterpieces. The world will never know what it owes them, and above all what they suffered to give it to it. We enjoy enchanting music, beautiful paintings, a thousand refined things, but we do not know what they cost those who invented them, in insomnia, weeping, spasmodic laughter, hives, asthma, epilepsy, and in anguish to die for, which is worse than all.”

I think Proust’s words can perfectly accompany the entire work of Recalcati, I am thinking of his book dedicated to Van Gogh, the powerful pages for Telemachus and for Sartre. Recalculate in his books he always starts from the observation of pain, for example of the protagonists just mentioned and also tells of the magnificent possibility that each of us has of turn evil into creativityconstantly putting themselves on their side. Allying himself to the truth, dedicating himself to the construction of a love, to the ‘construction’ of one’s identity and therefore of life.

In this regard, Recalcati writes: “In the words of Jesus, there is only one sin: being afraid of life, burying one’s talent, not bearing fruit. Jesus says: “don’t fear life, you mustn’t be afraid of life, you must play the game of life with all your strength, with the resources, with the talents you have received. Don’t put them underground, don’t become a dry fig.” The tree is not judged by the color of its skin, it is not judged by its ethnicity, by its language. The tree is judged by the fruits it produces. We are our fruits.”

