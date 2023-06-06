Home » “Massive exodus”: Russia lacks a million workers
Looking for new workers: Russia’s economy is facing a “massive emigration”.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s economy is facing a “massive exodus,” according to a former adviser to Russia’s central bank „NPR“.

According to this, more than a million young workers left the country in the past year alone.

According to Alexandra Prokopenko, numerous companies are reducing their production or closing because they lack the workforce.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Not only is the Russian economy suffering from record-breaking labor shortages, but it is also losing some of its best and brightest employees. Alexandra Prokopenko, a former adviser to the Central Bank of Russia, told the US broadcast network last week „NPR“that many well-educated and qualified workers have fled the country.

As a result, Russian companies would scale back or shut down production, she said, citing a recent estimate that last year alone 1.3 million young workers have left the country.

“I don’t think the Russian authorities will admit it, but we have seen a massive brain drain,” Prokopenko told NPR.

Young workers fall victim to the war machine

Other data also point to one record-breaking labor shortage in Russia after the outbreak of Ukraine War there. The military mobilized 300,000 troops last year and plans to mobilize hundreds of thousands more this year.

About 200,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in the fighting in Ukraine, with some estimating 500 casualties go out per day. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled to neighboring countries to avoid military service and economic or political hardship.

Labor shortages also contributed to one last month sharp decline in Russian industrial production which fell by five percent compared to the previous month.

Russia’s own economic figures show a sharp drop in production – amid record labor shortages

Counselor fled Russia

Prokopenko also fled shortly after the invasion last year Russia and is now a researcher at Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Germany. “As long as Putin is in charge, it is unlikely that Russians who have fled will return: “People in Russia could become prisoners,” she told NPR.

Prokopenko sounded the alarm about the Russian economy earlier this year, saying in a May report that the Western sanctions will freeze the Russian economy. She also warned last month that the Kremlin had changed tactics towards the West and was now trying to take over foreign assets within its borders.

“Russia’s economic confrontation with the West following the invasion of the Kremlin in Ukraine is entering a dangerous new phase,” she wrote in the „Financial Times“.

