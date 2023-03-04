There are operational processes in every company! And if you’re just starting out with process management, or maybe you’re wondering why there isn’t a miraculous improvement, here are 10 tips for you to better master your processes!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Why is there so much frustration with process management?

Depending on where you start and what your goals are, there are different expectations of process management in companies. If there are discrepancies here, the success of the whole thing is quickly called into question. With ten simple tips, on the other hand, it is possible to create the right approach and the right awareness. This gradually creates a process-oriented organization instead of a patchwork quilt of requirements and expectations.

Introduce operational processes with certainty

5 organizational tips for operational processes!

1. The more participants, the better when planning operational process management? A small team with the right skills to plan a uniform process management, create the process guide and select suitable BPM tools is recommended, especially during the introduction. Make appointments for speedy progress! 2. Is there a need for a uniform definition of operational processes? YES! If everyone knows what the goal is (documentation, security of representation, improvement), there are no misunderstandings! Avoid making different promises of success if you want to introduce process management for good reasons. 3. Why are goals useful for operational processes? Without goals there is no measurement and without measurement there is no success – motivation succeeds through the achievement of ambitiously set goals, not through pure processing. You exemplify this thought to everyone else and set goals that benefit everyone. 4. Does the entire BPM landscape have to be modeled first? No! Start with the higher-level process maps and get started. Make a prioritization of which level to go to later, but model appropriately! The framework is always included in the process modeling so that you follow a consistent line. 5. How do meaningful measurements of operational processes work? As automated as possible from the existing data and never as patronizing by the employees who only carry out the process! Collect meaningful values, evaluate them and really work with them!

10 tips for better processes in the company

And 5 tips to successfully implement operational processes!

6. Operational processes run on a daily basis, it just works, doesn't it? Every process offensive takes time and resources. If you don't provide them, you will cause frustration on all levels! The reward for this later is a better line-up and, for example, more efficiency! 7. Does the normal organizational structure still work? Please don't make the mistake of trying to put process management on a grown organizational chart – it will fail! Involve all employees in end-to-end process thinking and eliminate silos as far as possible. 8. Top-down is better for operational processes, isn't it? In the first plant of the process map yes, but not for process modeling and desired process improvements. In any case, you can also rely on the executing experts! 9. Does the HR department already do this with the operational processes? Yes and no – determine competencies for the roles in process management and distribute the tasks sensibly. Make sure that there are no quarrels due to silo thinking and that those responsible for the process can work well! In any case, record permissions to ensure a smooth process. 10. The employees are right if they perceive operational processes as an intrusion! Yes, but the advantage of process management is the objective view of a workflow with all the preparatory and follow-up work. The individual employee is part of the big picture, as is every manager. Long-term stability and improvement can only be achieved with this objective perspective. At the same time, this secures jobs and the adaptability of the organizational model.

10 tips for the worst operational processes in the video

Sometimes it needs a little more emphasis, I captured that here in this video – and believe me, I wish it were all just made up! So the 10 anti-tips on what not to do with the 11th bonus tip!

Finally, my advice on how to get your processes under control!

Transparency and information are important components of good corporate governance. However, this does not mean that you always and at all times involve all employees in every decision. You set the course, get the necessary input from employees at the individual levels and announce the steps. Create the right balance between the reasons for the decision and individual participation, e.g. for improvements. The digitization of processes in particular often causes fear among the workforce due to fears of job cuts. On the other hand, if you communicate the advantages, resistance will decrease, especially when automating non-value-adding work that frees up time for the actual activity.

If you have any questions, want to start with structured processes and release potential, contact me and we will go through your options without obligation.

Best regards

Axel Schroeder

