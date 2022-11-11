Home Business Mastercard and Nexi announce the launch of carbon calculator in Italy
Mastercard and Nexi announce the launch of carbon calculator in Italy

Mastercard and Nexi announce the integration of carbon calculator within Planet Care, the new Nexi service that raises awareness of a more conscious and environmentally friendly approach to consumption, allowing them to actively contribute with a concrete gesture. In line, in fact, with the growing attention to the environment, as stated in a note, Mastercard’s carbon calculator, an API integrated in the Nexi Pay app, allows consumers to receive an instant report of the CO2 emissions generated by their purchases, in each of the categories of expenditure.

The carbon calculator app estimates the environmental impact of each purchase through a weighted calculation based on the amount spent and the product category in which the shopping took place and is automatically updated with each transaction. In the coming weeks, the service will be integrated with a function that will allow consumers holding Mastercard payment cards to decide whether to offset the CO2 produced, in whole or in part, through a donation to a non-profit organization partner of Nexi, thus making citizens an active part in the safeguarding our planet. The project is part of the wider collaboration between Mastercard and Nexi, the first partner in the tech and finance world in Italy of Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition project: a global coalition of 50 members that aims to protect the environment and fight climate change.

Launched in January 2020, Priceless Planet Coalition is a platform aimed at uniting corporate sustainability efforts and making significant investments to protect the environment. Thanks to the joint commitment of consumers, financial institutions, companies, retailers and local authorities, Priceless Planet Coalition is committed to combating climate change and implementing projects such as the carbon calculator capable of guaranteeing maximum impact on the environment and the community.

