Investing.com – MasterCard (NYSE: MA ) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday, showing that the company’s revenue was in line with analysts’ expectations and earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $2.65 and total revenue was $5.8B, while the previous survey of analysts by Yingwei Finance Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $5.8B , with EPS of $2.58.

Following the earnings release, shares of MasterCard increased by 0.68% during the pre-market session and were trading around $385.00.

Shares of Mastercard have risen 9 percent this year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 4.6 percent gain over the same period.

Before MasterCard announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the technology industry also announced their financial reports this month.

Microsoft released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with earnings per share of $2.32 on revenue of $52.7B, and Wall Street’s expectations for the company’s earnings per share were $2.3 on revenue of $53.12B.

In addition, TSMC’s performance report released on January 12 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $19.93B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $1.78 on revenue of $20.38B .

