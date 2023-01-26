Home Business Mastercard Q4 earnings per share beat expectations, revenue was flat with expectations Provided by Investing.com
Business

Mastercard Q4 earnings per share beat expectations, revenue was flat with expectations Provided by Investing.com

by admin
Mastercard Q4 earnings per share beat expectations, revenue was flat with expectations Provided by Investing.com
© Reuters. Mastercard’s Q4 earnings per share top expectations, revenue flat

Investing.com – MasterCard (NYSE: MA ) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday, showing that the company’s revenue was in line with analysts’ expectations and earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $2.65 and total revenue was $5.8B, while the previous survey of analysts by Yingwei Finance Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $5.8B , with EPS of $2.58.

Following the earnings release, shares of MasterCard increased by 0.68% during the pre-market session and were trading around $385.00.

Shares of Mastercard have risen 9 percent this year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 4.6 percent gain over the same period.

Before MasterCard announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the technology industry also announced their financial reports this month.

Microsoft released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with earnings per share of $2.32 on revenue of $52.7B, and Wall Street’s expectations for the company’s earnings per share were $2.3 on revenue of $53.12B.

In addition, TSMC’s performance report released on January 12 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $19.93B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $1.78 on revenue of $20.38B .

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

See also  Fuguang sports water bottle is firmly ranked in the top 1 of Jingdong plastic cups to meet the needs of outdoor high temperature and timely drinking water_TOM News

You may also like

A table to study together the various causes...

San Marino beats the Goliath of social networks,...

Seagate Technology rose 9% and its stock price...

Lvmh archives a record 2022. Revenues above 79...

Northrop Grumman’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue...

Piazza Affari (+1.3%) the best in Europe, Stm...

FUTURE DATA (08229) intends to place a total...

Tesla: record profit, shares soar (+10%). Price cuts...

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally opened higher Nasdaq...

In Lombardy, the return to pre-pandemic levels only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy