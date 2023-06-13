Home » Mastercard: The most important thing about the abolition of the Maestro card
Business

Mastercard: The most important thing about the abolition of the Maestro card

by admin
Mastercard: The most important thing about the abolition of the Maestro card

The cards are to be gradually replaced by modern debit Mastercards. (symbol photo)
picture alliance / Andreas Franke | Andreas Franke

From July 1, 2023, banks and savings banks should no longer issue new Maestro cards. That comes from one communication of the payment service provider Mastercard.

The cards with the Maestro function are to be gradually replaced by the more modern Debit Mastercard.

The new card offers customers extended functions such as payments in online retail.

Since its introduction around 30 years ago, the Maestro card has enabled customers to withdraw money and make payments abroad. From July 1, 2023, banks and savings banks however, no longer issue new cards with the Maestro function. That comes from one press release of the payment service provider Mastercard. Accordingly, the Maestro card no longer meets the needs of customers and will be replaced by a modern debit Mastercard in the coming weeks.

read too

That’s how much money others your age have in their checking accounts

The new Debit Mastercard has more features than the Maestro card

The Debit Mastercard will add new functions to the Maestro system. In this way, consumers can also use the new card in the future Online trade and make payments at additional acceptance points. According to that payment service provider Mastercard gets the EC card “an important upgrade”. It works like one Credit cardbut the account is debited directly as when using a giro card.

In order to get the new Debit Mastercard, you have to be the owner of the Girocard Maestro Function do not become active yourself. When your current card expires, your bank will automatically provide you with the new card with the enhanced features. Until then, you can continue to use your Maestro card to make full payments and withdraw money. This is possible both in Germany and abroad.

read too

Means of payment in everyday life: credit card, cash and Co.

Means of payment in everyday life – from cash to credit cards to Bitcoin: What makes sense?

Some banks are still issuing the Maestro card for the time being

Although the gradual switch from the Maestro card to the Debit Mastercard is to begin on July 1, some are getting it Banks more time. As the “Handelsblatt‘ reported that Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Hypo-Vereinsbank (HVB) will continue to issue Girocards with a Maestro function for the time being.

It is therefore not known how long the banks intend to hold on to the Maestro card. However, the report shows that HVB is working on a “successor product” that “will be linked to the current account just like the current Maestro card.”

See also  Construction - Geywitz against graduation according to income for help for heating exchange

You may also like

Istat: half a million more employed, but the...

Energy – Spahn welcomes changes to the heating...

Fiera Milano: new appointments to accelerate growth

“DB Navigator” is being revised: Hope for the...

Mazda CX-30: the update arrives, here’s what changes...

Eurovita, own funds and Solvency overestimated for years...

Do we really need a new train app?

“Landings almost halved in May. Continue with the...

Compromise heating dispute: graphics show the pace of...

US inflation at a two-year low: it drops...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy