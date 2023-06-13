Mastercard: The most important thing about the abolition of the Maestro card

The cards are to be gradually replaced by modern debit Mastercards. (symbol photo) picture alliance / Andreas Franke | Andreas Franke

Since its introduction around 30 years ago, the Maestro card has enabled customers to withdraw money and make payments abroad. From July 1, 2023, banks and savings banks however, no longer issue new cards with the Maestro function. That comes from one press release of the payment service provider Mastercard. Accordingly, the Maestro card no longer meets the needs of customers and will be replaced by a modern debit Mastercard in the coming weeks.

The new Debit Mastercard has more features than the Maestro card

The Debit Mastercard will add new functions to the Maestro system. In this way, consumers can also use the new card in the future Online trade and make payments at additional acceptance points. According to that payment service provider Mastercard gets the EC card “an important upgrade”. It works like one Credit cardbut the account is debited directly as when using a giro card.

In order to get the new Debit Mastercard, you have to be the owner of the Girocard Maestro Function do not become active yourself. When your current card expires, your bank will automatically provide you with the new card with the enhanced features. Until then, you can continue to use your Maestro card to make full payments and withdraw money. This is possible both in Germany and abroad.

Some banks are still issuing the Maestro card for the time being

Although the gradual switch from the Maestro card to the Debit Mastercard is to begin on July 1, some are getting it Banks more time. As the “Handelsblatt‘ reported that Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Hypo-Vereinsbank (HVB) will continue to issue Girocards with a Maestro function for the time being.

It is therefore not known how long the banks intend to hold on to the Maestro card. However, the report shows that HVB is working on a “successor product” that “will be linked to the current account just like the current Maestro card.”