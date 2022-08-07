Original title: Mate 50 faces iPhone 14 in September!Yu Chengdong once said: Huawei mobile phones are starting to come back

September this year can be said to be the most important month in the mobile phone industry. The two most competitive high-end brands, Huawei and Apple, will successively release the Mate 50 series and the iPhone 14 series. Among them, the Mate 50 series, which debuted after two years, has attracted much attention.

Recently, the Huawei Mate 50 series finally surfaced. According to multiple sources,The series is expected to be officially released on September 7.

The digital blogger “the factory director is classmate Guan” said today,The main chip of the Huawei Mate 50 series is still the Snapdragon 8. As for other chips to be determined, only the Snapdragon 8+ is currently being tested.But not sure if it is the Mate 50 series.

The blogger revealed that the overall Huawei Mate 50 series is stronger than the Huawei P50 series, and the mobile phone feels very good. Although it is not as strong as the ceiling level, it is not as bad as some people say. In addition, in addition to cars and mobile phones, there are other things in the launch of new products.

It is worth mentioning that as early as April this year, Yu Chengdong said in an interview that “the supply of Huawei mobile phones has been greatly improved”:Last year, our mobile phone supply was very difficult. This year, our Huawei mobile phones began to come back, so everyone who wants to buy Huawei products and Huawei mobile phones can buy them.

According to Yu Chengdong’s statement, coupled with the repeated bounces of the Huawei Mate 50 series, it should also be preparing for stocking.

This year’s Huawei Mate 50 series vs. iPhone 14 series, who do you like?

