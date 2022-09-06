New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

Yesterday, digital blogger @pengpengjun broke the news that a Huawei mobile phone with model CET-AL00 has passed the certification and is equipped with a 66W charger, which may be the Mate50 series. The other model, CET-AL60, may be the Mate 50E. Judging from the current online news, it is more and more inclined that the standard version of the Huawei Mate50 is designed for a straight-screen mobile phone with a hole in the center.

Huawei Mate 50 series will be released next Tuesday. According to previous reports, Huawei Mate 50 series is expected to have Mate 50e, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS on the same stage.

In addition, some digital bloggers said that except for the Mate 50e equipped with the Snapdragon 778G, all other systems are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4G version; the Mate 50 Pro does not continue the waterfall screen used by the Mate 30Pro and Mate 40 Pro for two generations.

It is worth noting that the Huawei Mate50 series will usher in an upgrade in imaging, and will be equipped with the Hongmeng HarmonyOS 3.0 system. The overall configuration is stronger than the P50 series, but it is still a 4G model. Among them, the Mate 50 Pro has a rear-mounted star ring camera module, and the front supports face recognition to unlock the camera.



