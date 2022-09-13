For some well-known reasons, Huawei’s mobile phones have basically bid farewell to 5G networks and 5G chips, and even the latest Huawei Mate 50 series cannot use 5G, which is regrettable. But recently there have been news on the Internet that Huawei will be able to launch 5G mobile phones next year. Today, the digital blogger “the factory director is Guan classmate” broke the news that next year’s 5G models can basically be ordered, although there may still be surprises. However, the probability of accidents is not large. There will be some chip surprises in the second half of next year, and there are also 5G solutions.

The blogger believes that this news is released now, and it always feels that it has a great impact on the sales of Mate 50. Judging from this sentence, it is very likely that the Huawei Mate 60 series or P60 series will support 5G networks next year.

In addition, not long ago, a blogger also broke the news that 5G will be stable next year.“P60 is only a prediction, but Mate 60 must have, Huawei’s internal product meeting”,From this point of view, the 5G of the Mate 60 series can be expected.

It is worth mentioning that at the Huawei Fully Connected Conference in 2021, Huawei’s rotating chairman Xu Zhijun responded to the future development of Huawei’s mobile phone business, he said, “Because of chips, Huawei’s mobile phone business is indeed facing great challenges. If you want to buy Huawei’s 5G mobile phone, you can’t buy it.”

Xu Zhijun said that Huawei is working hard and trying harder to get the mobile phone business back on track at an appropriate time. This is Huawei’s goal.

For the mobile phone business, Xu Zhijun revealed two directions of Huawei’s efforts.One of them is that there will be new 5G mobile phones in the future,The second is to upgrade the Hongmeng system to optimize customer experience and prolong the service life of mobile phones.