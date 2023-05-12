Math42 founder Maxim Nitsche about his new startup

Maxim Nitsche founded his first startup when he was 18, now he is 28 and launching his second app. Lisa Kempke / start-up scene

In his early 20s he became a millionaire. Maxim Nitsche founded the tutoring app Math42 as a teenager and eight years later sold for a spectacular price. That was in 2017. Now, with far more experience, he’s launching his second app startup: Deepnews. “Basically, we create a newspaper from all the news that is published worldwide,” Nitsche explains his model in an interview with Gründerszene.

As with Math42, the whole Nitsche family is involved in Deepnews: Maxim, his younger brother Raphael, father Thomas and stepmother Oxana – Maxim’s longtime girlfriend Antonia Düker is new. “For me, the best construct,” says the now 28-year-old series founder. And a construct that has proven itself before.

Nitsche brothers only minimally involved in Math42

The two Nitsche brothers are math geniuses and have taken part in numerous chess championships. In 2013 they founded an app for math tutoring, two years later they appeared on the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen” and had their company valued at ten million euros. The jurors at the time, Frank Thelen and Vural Öger, were interested.

However, since father Thomas owned the majority of the startup, the investors didn’t want to enter into a deal. So the Nitsche family got an investment from the Klett family, which is behind the school book publisher of the same name. The investors recently owned a good ten percent, Raphael and Maxim Nitsche said they each had a 20 percent stake, the rest was divided between father Thomas and stepmother Oxana.

The accolade came in 2017: the Berlin founding family sold their company to the listed US company Chegg, which also develops learning software. “At that point we didn’t have any more money,” says Maxim Nitsche in retrospect. The Math42 shareholders received 12.5 million euros in cash and in the form of Chegg shares. The Nitsches were also offered an earn-out of 7.5 million euros, which was subject to certain conditions. Because the two brothers left the US group after two years instead of four, they gave away part of this earn-out sum, explains Nitsche. They still became millionaires.

“After the fairy tale came a dark cursed forest”

However: “We did a few things wrong with the exit,” says Maxim Nitsche today. “But that’s actually my mistake.” The earn-out was not only linked to the period of time for which the family would remain employed at Chegg, but above all to market developments. Math42 should cover more areas of mathematics at Chegg. The problem, according to Maxim Nitsche: In the contractual context, the scope of algebra or stochastics was difficult to define, so the owner kept asking for more. “I spent a good part of the two years renegotiating,” says the founder.

In mid-August 2019, he and his brother left Chegg. “After the exit, we both found ourselves in extreme aimlessness.” The brothers worked on the software for a total of ten years. “We only knew this one thing. And then suddenly there was a hard cut. ”His brother was more relaxed in character and was able to deal with the situation better than Maxim. He describes this time like this: “After a fairy tale you suddenly find yourself in a dark, accursed forest.” A situation that many founders would experience after selling their company, such a psychologist on the start-up scene.

About three weeks after saying goodbye to Chegg, the Nitsche family with the Founding of the new startup started. In his opinion, Nitsche has finally gained enough corporate experience with the US group. He would not have wanted to work for a VC. Because the brothers were repeatedly celebrated as child prodigies in the startup scene, they were under a lot of pressure. “I have an urge to do something interesting and to get recognition for it,” says the Berlin founder confidently.

Share distribution in the family “relatively dispassionate”

His girlfriend Antonia Düker gave lectures on machine learning in 2019 and thus developed the idea for Deepnews. They wanted to build a news app that doesn’t spread fake news and only recommends quality journalism. The family founded Contexon GmbH. “We proceeded relatively without passion when it came to the distribution of shares,” says Nitsche. The two brothers received similar percentages this time, but father and stepmother are again the largest shareholders. M&A consultant József Bugovics, who has already supported the founding team at Math42 and is helping again, was also involved in Deepnews by the Nitsches.

According to the 28-year-old entrepreneur, the family has invested a total of two million euros in the business since it started. The startup has not raised any external capital in the four years since it was founded. And this despite the fact that the media app hasn’t brought in a cent so far. The beta test did not go online until the beginning of April 2023. The official version followed a month later. And that too will remain free for the time being. “We are still well financed,” says Nitsche. However, he does not want to rule out an investment. That depends on how strong the growth will be and how quickly break-even can be achieved.

The startup works with artificial intelligence. Because the system behind Deepnews is so complex, it took several years to launch. “Basically, the core is a language technology that can analyze and compare all texts in the world.” The news tool shows articles on various departments and topics that take into account personal interests as well as the general news situation. In the feed of founder Maxim Nitsche, for example, texts about chess, basketball and art appear in addition to politics and business. For each article, Deepnews also recommends the corresponding publications from other media – so that users can “read across”, as Nitsche calls it. A reference to the Wikipedia entry of the respective topic should help to understand the background.

Deepnews

money with user behavior

If readers deviate in a political direction or miss news situations, the app wants to point them out. “We don’t want to smuggle in the articles, we want to actively communicate it,” says Nitsche. With this approach, the family business also wants to stand out from competitors such as Google Discover or the young app Informed drop.

The ten-person team wants to be financed by a subscription model in the future. The Nitsches also talk to publishers, because one feature should be insights into user behavior. So, which topics does a medium write about most often, what is their clickbait score and in which topic bubble do you find yourself.

Maxim Nitsche does not want to sell his second startup in the medium term, at least at the moment. First of all, the news app should be profitable. His brother Raphael has now retired and resumed his math studies. The 28-year-old still works closely with his father.