ROMA – Sergio Mattarella emerges in the factory among the workers of Cavriago. The blue suit Antonio Di Benedetto, from Landi Renzo, approaches. «I am the shift manager of this department and I have been working here since 2005». He hands him a switchboard, which Mattarella weighs.

“This has inside microchips capable of giving commands to the vehicles,” says the shift supervisor. Landi is a world leader in the sectors of sustainable mobility and natural gas infrastructure.