Mattarella pays tribute to Don Giuseppe Diana, the priest killed by the mafia

The president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella arrived on time as scheduled at the Casal di Principe cemetery for pay homage to Don Giuseppe Diana, the priest killed by the Camorra 29 years ago. To welcome him, the mayor of Casale, Renato Natale and Don Peppino’s brothers, Marisa and Emilio.

After private visit to the tomb of Don Giuseppe Dianathe president Sergio Mattarella arrived at the Guido Carli technical institute in Casal di Principe welcomed by the national anthem sung by the students.

Mattarella: “The Italian Republic considers the fight against all mafias a priority”

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella said this in front of many students from Casal di Principe, where he wanted to celebrate the national day of the innocent victims of the mafia and the anniversary of the killing of don Peppe Diana.

“Dear boys, the fight against the mafia concerns everyone, each of us. One cannot remain indifferent, one cannot say: it doesn’t concern me. Either the mafia methods are clearly rejected or, even unknowingly, there is the risk of becoming accomplices”.

“The Italian Republic considers the fight against all mafias a priority” he reiterated. “With advanced laws and instruments, thanks to the commitment of investigators and law enforcement agencies – to whom we must always express our closeness and our gratitude – powerful and threatening organizations have been disarticulated, arrogant leaders have been brought to justice, entire areas have been freed from mafia oppression.Thanks also to the precious work of voluntary associations, the anti-mafia culture, the rejection of criminal methods have spread in an extraordinary way, especially among young people, breaking the chains of silence and fear“.

